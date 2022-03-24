Leona Lewis announces she is expecting first child with husband with baby bump photo | Ents & Arts News

Leona Lewis has revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Denise Jauch.

The former X Factor winner announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a photo wearing a black bodycon dress that showed off her baby bump.

The 36-year-old singer captioned the post: “Can’t wait to meet you in the summer.”

The Bleeding Love singer’s post was flooded with messages from friends and famous faces congratulating her on the good news.

Singer Jordyn Sparks said: “OMG congratulations!!!”

Actress Vanessa Williams said: “YAY!!!!”

Leona and Mr Jauch married in July 2019 at Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy.

Their ceremony took place in front of 180 friends and family members, including Sugabab singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermaine Jackman.