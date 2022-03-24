LATEST

Leona Lewis announces she is expecting first child with husband with baby bump photo | Ents & Arts News

Posted on
Leona Lewis has announced she is expecting her first child

Leona Lewis has revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Denise Jauch.

The former X Factor winner announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a photo wearing a black bodycon dress that showed off her baby bump.

The 36-year-old singer captioned the post: “Can’t wait to meet you in the summer.”

The Bleeding Love singer’s post was flooded with messages from friends and famous faces congratulating her on the good news.

Singer Jordyn Sparks said: “OMG congratulations!!!”

Actress Vanessa Williams said: “YAY!!!!”

Leona and Mr Jauch married in July 2019 at Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy.

Their ceremony took place in front of 180 friends and family members, including Sugabab singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermaine Jackman.

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
539
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
475
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
430
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
406
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top