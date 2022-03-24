Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy with baby bump picture

Leona Lewis has confirmed that she is expecting her first child.

the former X Factor The winner shared the good news on her Instagram profile, where she posted a picture of her smiling in a black body-con dress, revealing her baby bump.

“Can’t wait to see you in the summer,” she wrote in the caption, accompanied by a heart emoji.

bleeding Love The star married her partner, Denise Jauch – a choreographer and producer – in August 2019.

The couple tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony at musician Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy.

Lewis and Jauch met in 2010 when he was a backup dancer on Lewis’ first world tour.

A source recently told Sun that the couple were “over the moon” that she was pregnant.

“He has passed the 12-week milestone and told his family and friends…