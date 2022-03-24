Leona Lewis confirms she is pregnant with first child as she debuts baby bump

Iona Lewis has confirmed that she is pregnant for the first time.
Rumors were swirling that the former X Factor winner, 36, was expecting a baby with husband Denise Jauch.
Ms Lewis took to Instagram to end the speculation, revealing that her baby is due later this year.
Showcasing her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging black bodycon dress, she captioned the picture: “Can’t wait to see you in the summer.”
The Bleeding Love hit-maker married German-born creative director Jouch in July 2019 at singer Sting’s sprawling Tuscan villa in Italy.
The couple first met in 2010, when he was a dancer on his Maze tour, and they began dating shortly after.
They announced their engagement in 2018.
Sharing the same picture on his social media account, Mr Jauch wrote:…