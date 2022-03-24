LATEST

Leona Lewis shares baby joy

Leona Lewis shares baby joy

Singer Leona Lewis has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Denise Jauch.

After recent media speculations, X Factor Winner shared the couple’s good news by posting a baby bump photo on Instagram.

The 36-year-old star was pictured smiling in a black cut-out outfit.

She captioned the photo: “Can’t wait to meet you in the summer.” A heart emoji was also included.

Lewis and choreographer Jouch have been together since 2010 and married in Italy in July 2019.

