Leona Lewis shares baby joy

Singer Leona Lewis has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Denise Jauch.

After recent media speculations, X Factor Winner shared the couple’s good news by posting a baby bump photo on Instagram.

The 36-year-old star was pictured smiling in a black cut-out outfit.

She captioned the photo: “Can’t wait to meet you in the summer.” A heart emoji was also included.

Lewis and choreographer Jouch have been together since 2010 and married in Italy in July 2019.

