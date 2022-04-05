Leonardo Cosciorto was arrested in the Dominican Republic

As revealed by the Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Province of Córdoba, they confirmed the arrest of the head of the Genreción Zoe, Leonardo Cositorto, who remained a fugitive from justice and accused of illegal cooperation and fraud in the framework of the Generation Zoe Villa case. Gone. Maria.

Anticipated by the Villa Maria Second Shift prosecutor’s office in charge of the Juliana company, he reported that the man involved in the Dominican Republic had been detained by Interpol personnel and the police of that country.

Earlier, on 18 February, a request for his arrest was added by the investigating unit from that city in Córdoba, having been convicted of the offenses of fraud and illegal cooperation in the case of Genración Zoe, …