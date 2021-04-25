Leonardo: ‘No rush over new Neymar deal at PSG’

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is in “no hurry” to kind out a brand new contract for Barcelona-linked attacker Neymar.

Paris Saint Germain sporting director Leonardo has affirmed that there isn’t a rush over a brand new deal for Neymar, who’s out of contract in 2022.

The Brazilian attacker has endured an injury-hit marketing campaign with the Ligue 1 champions, however he nonetheless boasts a good six targets and 4 assists from 14 top-flight matches.

Neymar has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona after coming into the ultimate 18 months of his PSG deal, however Leonardo stays calm in regards to the scenario and has insisted that they’re in no hurry to agree recent phrases.

Talking to Canal + forward of PSG’s win over Metz on Saturday, Leonardo mentioned: “Neymar’s extension? We’re in no hurry.

“No person is working behind us, we’re actually quiet, we now have superb and frank reviews.”

The PSG chief was additionally requested about the way forward for Kylian Mbappe – additionally out of contract in 2022 – however Leonardo is optimistic in regards to the striker’s possibilities of signing a brand new deal on the Parc des Princes.