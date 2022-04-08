Leonis takes the best of PAOK Salonika held in Czech at West Ham, Marseille

Sorry for every Olympics. On the lawns of West Ham, Olympique Lyonnais failed to win against an opponent, still falling short of ten (1-1), while Olympique de Marseille, who played at home, defeated PAOK Salonica (2-1), Thursday. Defeated on 7 April.

lack of motivation

Lyonnais stumbles upon Kurt Zouma and West Ham in the quarter-finals of their Europa League first leg in London on April 7, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

In a long inconclusive meeting, in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, Lyonnais lacked the solution to win on West Ham’s lawn. With 71% ball possession and twenty-three shots (against five for Hammer), Les Goons could have expected much better from his trip to the London suburbs. But facing a well-grouped block, OL attackers often lacked the support and skills…