Leopardstown Student Race Day Horse Racing Betting Tips

The Pearls Galore may prove to be the best in the competitive renewal of the GradGuide Heritage Stakes listed on Student Raceday in Leopardstown.

Paddy Twomey’s five-year-old mare is a dual Group 3 winner, having twice filled runners-up berths in Group 1 company last season and may be able to start her season at a high level despite having a 5lb shoulder. a punishment.

Pearls Galore won Group 3 level last summer at both the Brownstown Stakes at Fairyhouse and Fairy Bridge in Tipperary.

And he acquitted himself well when he tackled top-level action for the first time at Matron in Leopardstown in September, failing from a neck to No Speak Alexander.

Daughter of the Invincible Spirit was beaten to two lengths by Space Blues at the Prix de la Fort in Longchamp in October and ended up…