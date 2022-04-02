Leslie Mann regrets George for the lion scene in the jungle

Leslie Mann, who has a new comedy on Netflix called The Bubble, is reminiscing about appearing in the ’90s classic George of the Jungle while appearing in Best Interview Show in town hot ones, The Brendan Fraser comedy included a scene where Mann encountered a lion, and upon reflection, he felt it was an unsafe situation.

Bubbles is a family affair, with Mann’s husband Judd Apatow writing and directing, and their daughter Iris Apatow also starring alongside Mann. Maud, the second daughter of Mann and Apatow, is known for revealing everyone’s secrets through interpretive dancing in one of the most shocking episodes of Euphoria Season 2.

On Hot Ones, Mann explained that she wants her actor daughters to learn from their experiences on George of the…