Leslie Mann Takes Revenge By Making ‘Hot Ones’ Creator Try Extra Spicy Wing

By blank atad, three hours ago

Leslie Mann is turning the tables.

in new episodes of “hot ones”streaming on GlobalThe “Blockers” star chews some insanely spicy vegetarian wings while answering questions about her career, but she manages to bring a twist to the format.

Read more: Leslie Mann tells David Duchovny about ghosting 27 years ago

When it’s time to try the infamous Da Bum hot sauce, Mann and host Sean Evans chat about the show’s creator Chris Schonberger.

“This is really bad. Whose idea was this show,” Mann asks.

“He might be in the room,” Evans tells him, confirming he didn’t come up with it. “You know what, I ended up as the host. You know, like this guy, he…