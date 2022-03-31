Leslie Mann takes revenge on the creators of “Hot Stuff” by trying extra spicy wings

To blank atad,



Leslie Mann is walking across the table.

In a new episode of “Hot Ones,” which is being streamed globally, a “Blockers” star sits down and eats a very spicy vegetarian wing, answering questions about his career, but he manages to add a twist to the format. Grow.

Read more: Leslie Mann told David Duchovny about her ghost 27 years ago.



When it comes time to try the infamous DaBomb hot sauce, Mann and host Sean Evans discuss the show’s creator, Chris Schonberger.

“It is really bad. Whose idea was this show,” asks Mann.

“He might be in the room,” Evans told him, confirming that he didn’t come to terms with it. “What do you know, I ended up as a host. You know, like this guy, he just has an idea. How much hot chutney does he have to eat, right…