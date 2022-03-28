Lessons learned from ‘Encanto’ – Northwestern Now

Last night, “Encanto” won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The film has created buzz beyond the screen. psychologists are talking about how it is reflects generational trauma, there are others Discussion on How accurately does it depict Colombia.

But surprisingly little attention has been paid to what the main message of the film is: People don’t need to be special to have love, security, and ultimately rights. Through the lyrics, “Encanto” quietly teaches a powerful lesson about the flaws in American immigration policy.

Encanto tells the migrant story of the Madrigal family. The opening scene shows the patriarch of the family coping with the incredible loss of her husband while seeking refuge for his family. It is in this moment of dire need that she receives…