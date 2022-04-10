Lessons to be learned from the Holohan controversy

Taoiseach Michael Martin has said that it is regrettable that Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will not play his role with Trinity College Dublin, but added that there should have been transparency on the details from the start.

Dr. Holohan announced yesterday that he would retire as CMO in July, instead of taking second to Trinity as professor of public health leadership and strategy.

On Friday, Mr Martin said the appointment should be put on hold until a report is completed by the health department.

Speaking in Dublin this afternoon, the Taoiseach said that if the situation had been widely discussed, it could have turned out differently, adding that lessons have to be learned.

Mr. Martin said his understanding was where the pay was to come from…