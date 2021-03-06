Let all true crime survivors defeat unbeatable odds – TMT Daily

A lot of horror and heartbreaking tragedies have been told throughout the community in true crime. The podcast is dedicated to the worst things people can go through. However, among all the stories that are about survival. The one where someone fights and kills their attacker, who pulls through his worst moment and survives.

Loading...

While there are very well-known stories of survival within the true crime community such as Elizabeth Smart and Jessie Dugard, there are many more stories that are less well-known, but still powerful. Here are some true crimes that you need to know about.

Loading...

Loading...

Mary vincent

In 1978, Mary Vincent was hiccuped when she was raised Lawrence Singleton. Singleton brutally raped and assaulted Vincent. Then he cut both his arms and filled them in a pipe. In one of the most BAMF moments of true crime, naked and armless Mary Vincent stopped the bleeding on her stump and went to help.

Loading...

He even told the police everything about Lawrence Singleton in the hospital. Mary Vincent will testify against him in court. Unfortunately, Lawrence Singleton did not get a lot of time. He moved to Florida where he murdered a woman. Vincent’s testimony helped send him to prison for the second time, where he stayed.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Susan Kuhnhoe

Emergency room nurse Susan Kuhnhausen was beginning the next chapter of life. She had a pending divorce with her husband Michael. Things took a turn, unfortunately, when she came home To attack By a man named Ed Haffey, who was soon hired by Kuhnhausen, who was the ex-husband to kill her. Michael hoped that with Susan’s death, he would benefit from the house, which was in both of his names.

Loading...

Kuhnhausen, however, was able to get the best of Heaphy. In the struggle, the victim could be killed. However, Michael was jailed for only 10 years for attempted murder on his wife. However, Karma kicked off. Michael died of natural causes in prison shortly before his release.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Payton leutner

Anyone who was ever a young pre-teen / teen girl will tell you that age is worst. Friends may be different at that age. And mean girls? They can get real means. Payton Leutner seemed to have lost contact with his Slender Man friends, Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier. He did not think that he would be stabbed multiple times as a sacrifice for the fictional character.

Loading...

But the same thing happened. Leutner was attacked by his friends and left dead. Instead of waiting to die, she came out of the wooded area where he was stabbed and able to get help. In 2019, Leutner said that she would probably thank Geiger for what happened to her.

Loading...

“I wouldn’t think that what I did would ever say that. But that’s really how I feel. Without the whole situation, I wouldn’t be who I am.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Teka adams

Nine months pregnant and homeless, Teca Adams was desperate when she sat in Veronica Duramos’ car. Adams believed that another woman was about to take her to a warehouse with child supplies for underprivileged mothers. Instead, Duramus took out a boxer and tied Adams on a mattress with the help of his teenage son. He planned to steal Adams’ unborn child.

Loading...

Duramos was almost successful. She cuts open Adams with a boxer, but she escapes from the antics. With his intestines and placenta exposed, Adams ran for help. Thanks to an emergency C-section from a local hospital, she gave birth to her daughter, Miracle. Deremus claims Adams was Selling your baby For $ 5000 USD, but the story did not fly. He had to spend 25 years in prison on first degree assault.

Loading...