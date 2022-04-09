Let me take a picture first!

Delhi: With the return of Boho Bazaar- The Epic Flea Market, we have to pinch ourselves to believe that festival season has returned! After all these years of being cooped up in our houses with multiple lockdowns and covid-19 effects, it feels unbelievable that we can enjoy all the craziness with fantastic food, even better music, and a whole lot of fun with friends and family.

This year in 2022, people are super pumped to be back after almost two years, and there is a lot of growing excitement among people from everywhere. A lot of fun and new elements are planned out this time.

This year at Boho, you will see a lot of photo booths in the JLN stadium. People are going gaga over these booths, and there is no such thing as too many photos with so many aesthetic…