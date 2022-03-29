BN Style

Let’s be honest, Tiffany Haddish won red carpet fashion at the 2022 Oscars

94th place red carpet fashion academic award It was gorgeous as expected. Thanks to all the glitz and glitz that normally surrounds this much-awaited ceremony, we were dressed in diamonds, sharp suits, metallics.

not disappointing, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, who also presented an award this year, stole the red carpet in a captivating custom dolce and gabbana Silver sequined gown with slim fit and sharp draped train. The dark green off-shoulder number accentuated the coordinating necklace and sparkling stud earrings.

Tiffany’s head-turning look was created by her trusted stylists, wayman And Micah, who focused on highlighting the style star’s attractive figure, Tiffany completed her outfit with her signature …


