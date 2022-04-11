Let’s Get It On: Nets prepare to take first step into NBA playoffs in play-in tournament vs. Cavs

After weeks of uncertainty beneath the home stretch of the regular season, the Brooklyn Nets finally have clarity on what the first leg of their post-season journey will look like.

It’s on a play-in tournament.

Brooklyn finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak and won 12 of their last 17 games on Sunday, officially and finally 7-seeded in the East. ready to host team Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, 12 April. The contest will be broadcast nationally on TNT with a tipoff time of 7:00 p.m. ET. (Yes but no coverage. National rights holders have a special one.)

“The regular season has prepared us for this time. It’s about resting on what we’ve learned over the years, depending on who you are as a player, and just…