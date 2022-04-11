Letter from Figaro dated April 11, 2022

Results of the first round of the presidential election, a report from Ukraine and the story of a red balloon that has come a long way.

Dear Voters,

The polls have spoken and they said the same as in 2017: Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face each other in the second round. Two of our friends are recording better scores than they were five years ago and the campaign for the next 15 days looks more tense than the last time. We will definitely follow it closely.

If we believe for a moment that he can make his dream come true, then Jean-Luc Mélenchon should be satisfied with third place. But with good scores, a little better than the last presidential election. The 2022 novelty, in the person of Eric Zemor, managed to attract only 7% of voters. A disappointment that is still not of the magnitude of the shower…