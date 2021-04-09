ENTERTAINMENT

Leukemia in Children, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment – firstpostofindia

Leukemia in children is an alarming disease and the survival rate is also quite low. The disease occurs at many ages, with anyone. With children patients, parents should monitor the health status and symptoms of leukemia cancer to prevent and detect the disease as soon as possible.

Leukemia is the cancer that accounts for the highest proportion of all childhood cancers, accounting for about 34% of the cases. The disease usually affects children under five years old and usually boys. In cases of leukemia, acute leukemia is the most common, accounting for about 85% of leukemia cases.

The disease is usually a symptom of bleeding, joint pain, high fever, persistent bruising or recurring skin. These manifestations often occur when the child is tripped and injured, so parents often subjectively believe that the disease will go away after a while. Only after many months, the disease is still not in remission to be examined and found cancer.

Here are some of the basic symptoms of the disease that parents should pay attention to:

Persistent high fever

Children show signs of fatigue, poor appetite, slow growth

Swollen knee joints, leg pain, blue skin

The bruises appear many, difficult to cure

Nose and mouth bleeding

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck

The cause to the illness

Basically, the etiology of children’s leukocytes is similar to that in adults, which is the malignant growth of exotic blood cells produced during the hematopoiesis of the bone marrow. However, the theory is so, but the real cause of the disease so far has not been answered. Scientists can only show that the disease comes from a number of risks such as:

Radioactive contamination: if children are exposed to radiation or have radiation transplants due to other diseases such as thyroid cancer, they are also very susceptible to disease. In fact, radiation is one of the biggest causes of cancer due to its mutagenic properties.

– Environment: If the child grows in an environment with lots of viruses and toxicity, it is easy to create abnormalities and get blood cancer.

Children with genetic diseases: children with genetic diseases such as mental retardation often have a higher risk of blood cancer than normal children.

Treatment of leukemia in children

Therapies typically include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, marrow transplantation, and stem cell therapy. A closed treatment cycle usually lasts about 2 -2.5 years. The good news is that in many developed countries, some childhood blood cancers can be almost completely cured. For the remaining cases, if treated well, the child can live more than five years. However, the death rate for leukemia is still too high, so in order to increase the viability of the child, parents need to give their child a checkup every year, observe and pay attention to the child’s health. always detect if the child has signs of abnormalities.

Leukemia causes complications that are very dangerous for patients, especially children. Parents should care and monitor the health of their children to prevent the worst cases related to this evil cancer.

