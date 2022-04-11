Levante 2-3 Barcelona: Luuc de Jong header wins penalty thriller

Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s penalty save turned the match on the head

Barcelona continued their stellar La Liga form with a remarkable win as they came from behind and were awarded three second-half penalties from Levante.

The game burst to life after the hiatus when Levante defender Son was fouled by Danny Alves, allowing Jose Luis Morales to replace from the spot.

Four minutes later the home team was awarded a second penalty after a handball from Eric Garcia, only for striker Roger to slam Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca responded, two substitutes combined before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang topped out in a brilliant Ousmane Dembele cross as Gavi linked Pedri for a wide finish.

Ter Stegen’s save offered a springboard to turn the game around for Barca but suffered a third penalty…