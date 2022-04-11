Levante 2-3 Barcelona: Player Ratings

For the third game going on now, Barcelona are looking like a hollow husk of their pre-international sporting selves. Away from home today faced with the task of overcoming the Levante, Blaugranes It was a struggle to control the game from the beginning.

In fact, he was pegged back several times in the game, only to be denied clutch moments – by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo.

Despite a terrible start to the game, Barcelona came out of it with a score of 2-3, and are now 15 unbeaten in all competitions. The Barça Universal today rules the people of Lilac.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 9.5

A moment of exceptional individual brilliance from Marc-Andre ter Stegen against Jose Luis Morales helped Barcelona end the first half with a clean sheet. In addition he…