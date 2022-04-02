Levante Sofre Villarreal at the end of the match

Villarreal sank into the standings. Traveling to Levante on Day 30 of La Liga, the Yellow Submarine wanted to easily take points from the bottom half of the Spanish Championship. In difficulty, Emery’s men could not make out the difference throughout the meeting.

What’s next after this ad

And finally, in the second half, Morales managed to open the scoring for Levante (1-0, 69th). At the end of the game, the 34-year-old striker made the break (2-0, 90th +1). A heroic result that allowed Lyon to return to equal points with Alavés (19th) before obtaining FC Barcelona the next day. For their part, Villarreal (7th) suffered a second consecutive defeat and will have to pull themselves together against Athletic Bilbao.