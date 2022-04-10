Levante v Barcelona, ​​La Liga: Final scores 2-3, Luuk de Jong scores late winners as Barca escape wild game with three points

Barcelona expands league A wild 3-2 win over Levante in one of the season’s best matches led to a seven-match winning streak and the weekend second on the table. Barca played well below their standards and suffered against a motivated Levante team despite being allowed three more penalties blaugrana Somehow got all three points thanks to an injury time winner by Luc de Jong.

first half

Barca’s performance in the first half was very disappointing. blaugrana Played with zero intensity and struggled with Levante’s man-to-man marking scheme right from the start, they never regained the momentum and kept losing the ball in poor positions. Levante were an excellent and better team, with and without the ball, and AJ…