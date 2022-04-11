Levante vs Barcelona – Football Match Report – April 10, 2022

Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong scored a header in extra time to give his side a 3–2 victory after a remarkable, end-to-end game at Levante, in which his team conceded three penalties.

Barca are the first team in LaLiga to win the match after conceding three penalties, and de Jong’s last goal took them to second place in the standings with 60 points after 30 games, registering their seventh consecutive league win.

But they are still well behind leaders Real Madrid, who have 31 to 72 points after beating Getafe 2-0 at home on Saturday. Levante are in 19th place with 22 points.

Levante took a surprising but deserved lead against a lackluster Barca in the 52nd minute when captain José Luis Morales scored from the spot after a foul by Danny Alves.

Moments later the hosts earned second…