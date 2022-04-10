Levante vs Barcelona – Football Match Report – April 10, 2022

Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong scored a header in extra time to give his side a 3–2 victory after a remarkable, end-to-end game at Levante, in which his team conceded three penalties.
Levante took a deserved lead against Barca in the 52nd minute, when captain Jose Luis Morales scored from the spot after a foul by Danny Alves, and moments later the hosts earned a second penalty for a handball by Eric Garcia.
This time striker Roger Marty stepped in to take it and his effort was saved by Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The visitors quickly paid off Levante, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heading home a cross from Ousmane Dembele in the 59th minute.
Teenage midfielder Pedri gave Barca the lead in 63rd place, after which he hit the bottom corner for the first time.
Read Full News