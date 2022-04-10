Levante vs Barcelona – Football Match Report – April 10, 2022

Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong scored a header in extra time to give his side a 3–2 victory after a remarkable, end-to-end game at Levante, in which his team conceded three penalties.

Levante took a deserved lead against Barca in the 52nd minute, when captain Jose Luis Morales scored from the spot after a foul by Danny Alves, and moments later the hosts earned a second penalty for a handball by Eric Garcia.

This time striker Roger Marty stepped in to take it and his effort was saved by Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The visitors quickly paid off Levante, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heading home a cross from Ousmane Dembele in the 59th minute.

Teenage midfielder Pedri gave Barca the lead in 63rd place, after which he hit the bottom corner for the first time.