Levante vs. Barcelona – Football Match Report – April 11, 2022

Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong scored a header in added time to give his side a 3-2 win at struggling Levante after a remarkable, end-to-end game in which his side gave away three penalties.

Barca are the first team in LaLiga to win a match after conceding three penalties and De Jong’s last-gasp goal saw them record a seventh consecutive league win, lifting them into second in the standings on 60 points after 30 games.

But they are still a long way behind leaders Real Madrid, who have 72 points from 31 after beating Getafe 2-0 at home on Saturday. Levante are 19th on 22 points.

Levante took a surprise but deserved lead against a lacklustre Barca in the 52nd minute when captain Jose Luis Morales scored from the spot after a foul by Dani Alves.

Moments later the hosts earned a second…