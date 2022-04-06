Levi's tragic exit leaves questions about player's safety

Dan Levy being able to return to the field for Leinster 16 times after recovering from a horrific knee injury in March 2019 was nothing short of miraculous.

With such a unique talent that he was forced to give up in his battle to reach his level once, it is heartbreaking.

The tone of the 27-year-old’s retirement note was indicative of the man and the inner strength he possessed.

A list of damage to his knee appeared in the Sunday Independent three years ago: “ligament torn on his knee, front, back and both sides, hamstring torn bone, calf torn and a torn fibula”.

“When you suffer from a major injury like this, it’s really hard to come back and pick up where you left off,” said former Ulster and Ireland flanker Stephen Ferriss.


