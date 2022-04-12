Lewandowski-Benzema: Ballon d’Or could be played this Tuesday evening

Apart from Kylian Mbappe, who was knocked out in the round of 16 with PSG, all the main contenders for the new edition of the Ballon d’Or are still in the race for this Champions League. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), who will play on Wednesday. And especially Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, who are defending their places in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

