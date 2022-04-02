Lewandowski faces fearsome Polish striker Joe Messick

Winner of the latest The Best award, the calendar year’s top scorer in 2019, 2020 and 2021, Lewandowski – the Bayern Munich striker – makes Poland an attractive rival to Lionel Scaloni’s team.

Lewandowski lost to Lionel Messi at the last Ballon d’Or 2021 gala, and made strong statements against Rosario. The Pole should be recognized as the best of 2020 after Leo received his seventh Ballon d’Or, when the France Football Prize was not awarded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like your statement to be honest, not just empty words”Lewandowski told Polish TV on that occasion that Messi was fake. That personal duel will run in the court of Doha.

