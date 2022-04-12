Lewandowski may have already learned about the club!

Zapping Hour Mondial Excluded: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diara… Hannibal Mezbury’s Dream XI!

Will Robert Lewandowski leave Bayern Munich to join FC Barcelona? The hypothesis is gaining momentum as Polish television announced this morning that the Bavarian star has agreed to join Blaugranus. Opportunity for Fabrizio Romano to provide more information on this topic.

Don’t agree yet but Lewandowski seems very interested!

Indeed, the Italian journalist announced that Bayern would not have received any communication from Robert Lewandowski. The club’s position is clear and surprising: they still want him to stay. However, the poll has reportedly already made inquiries about Barcelona by asking some players about the city. For his part, Xavi will absolutely want him while Barca will keep in touch with their agent. The main interested party will ask …