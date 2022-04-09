Lewandowski received an offer of eight million euros per year from Barcelona

Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world.

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has received an offer from Spain’s Barcelona for a three-year contract with a profit of 8,000,000 euros, the Catalan press announced today.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta picks Lewandowski as striker for next season, pole wants to leave Bayern Munich and everything indicates Spain will be his next destinationSports World said.

Pole is chosen by the board because hiring a Norwegian from Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland is impossible due to his high price and all the greats of Europe are following him to hire him.

The biggest problem though…