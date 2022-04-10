Lewis Hamilton calls on Mercedes to improve to save his season

Lewis Hamilton has now called on Mercedes to act in order to salvage his dwindling title dreams.

The seven-time world champion left Australia 43 points behind Charles Leclerc after a Ferrari driver’s one-off victory at Albert Park in Melbourne on Sunday.

Hamilton started in fifth place and finished fourth – one place behind George Russell who claimed his first podium in Mercedes colours.

Hamilton will travel to Kuala Lumpur for a sponsorship event on Monday before the next round in Imola on 24 April.

“I’ll be on a Zoom call with my bosses, and really trying to rally them,” Hamilton said.

“We’ve got some improvements that we need to make and we need everyone’s support in making that happen…