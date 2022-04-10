Lewis Hamilton clarifies an angry radio message to Mercedes over George Russell’s fight. F1 | game

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that his team’s radio blast for Mercedes was caused by his engine overheating and not by his fight with George Russell. Hamilton groaned for his team in the closing stages of the race after Russell went to a safety car pit stop for a Mercedes rookie.

The seven-time champion questioned the team, saying: “You put me in a really difficult position.” After the race, Hamilton was asked what he meant by his team radio commentary.

He said: “I couldn’t fight for third because the engine was overheating so I had to back down. I just had to sit back but as I said we got as many points as a team and it It’s very good.”

Hamilton also claimed the P4 was a “great result” for the team after suffering for speed all weekend. Mercedes pair…