Lewis Hamilton compares driving a ‘malicious’ Mercedes car to tame rattlesnakes

Lewis Hamilton That said, driving Mercedes’ underperforming Formula One car at the moment is like trying to tame a rattlesnake.

After failing to crash out of the first qualifying session in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, Hamilton turned in a better performance ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix, where he will start from fifth place.

Mercedes, the winner of the last eight constructors’ championships in F1, still struggles with a tendency to bounce when the car is straight, a phenomenon known as porpoising.

Hamilton finished almost a full second of pole position as Mercedes finished third behind Ferrari and Red Bull.

Despite the better qualifying result, Hamilton said the car was still a handful.

“I feel like myself [qualifying] There was a little more in the lap…