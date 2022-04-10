Lewis Hamilton hails ‘great result’ for Mercedes after ‘unexpected’ fourth-place finish at Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has praised the performance of his Mercedes team when the Silver Arrows secured their second podium finish of the season at the Australian Grand Prix after a fine performance.

After qualifying in fifth place yesterday, one place ahead of teammate George Russell, Hamilton made a steady and consistent display of old as the eight-time constructors’ champion continued his upward trajectory at Albert Park.

Russell capitalized on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s sudden retirement on lap 39 – his second of the season – to finish third overall and take his first podium in the Mercedes colors, a spot with Hamilton and fourth. Moving on for three seconds.