Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to George Russell podium finish at Australian GP

Sunday’s race saw the seven-time world champion finish third before falling behind Sergio Perez. However, Russell was able to jump both into the first safety car before catching his partner late.

“It’s a good result, this weekend we’ve had a lot of tough moments with the car so we have progress to get ourselves fifth and sixth in qualifying, with the credibility, we’ve definitely got third and Didn’t expect fourth,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.

“George did a great job today. I got to see a little bit of his fight in Perez’s race and I wish I was in it – but still we take the points and keep going.

“I couldn’t fight [Russell] For the third because the engine was overheating, I had to backtrack. But the number of points we have achieved…