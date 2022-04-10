Lewis Hamilton compares driving a 'malicious' Mercedes car to tame rattlesnakes

Lewis Hamilton says ‘tough situation’ radio messages weren’t about George Russell

Lewis Hamilton has explained what he meant when he told Mercedes they had put him in a “tough position” by running behind a teammate George Russell At the Australian Grand Prix.

Hamilton had raced ahead of Russell until a late safety car allowed the Mercedes newcomer to a pit stop with less time damage than usual.

That quick stop pushed Russell ahead of Hamilton, which soon became a podium finish when Max Verstappen’s Red Bull hit the car.

in the closing stages of Melbourne RaceAs he was trailing by more than a second behind the other Mercedes, a curious radio message from Hamilton was broadcast on TV coverage.

Fourth-placed Hamilton said: “You guys have really put me in a difficult position”.

F1 Drivers radio messages are often broadcast out of sync…


Read Full News