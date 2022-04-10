Lewis Hamilton says ‘tough situation’ radio messages weren’t about George Russell

Lewis Hamilton has explained what he meant when he told Mercedes they had put him in a “tough position” by running behind a teammate George Russell At the Australian Grand Prix.

Hamilton had raced ahead of Russell until a late safety car allowed the Mercedes newcomer to a pit stop with less time damage than usual.

That quick stop pushed Russell ahead of Hamilton, which soon became a podium finish when Max Verstappen’s Red Bull hit the car.

in the closing stages of Melbourne RaceAs he was trailing by more than a second behind the other Mercedes, a curious radio message from Hamilton was broadcast on TV coverage.

Fourth-placed Hamilton said: “You guys have really put me in a difficult position”.

