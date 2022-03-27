Lewis Hamilton to Saudi Arabia GP. Was skipped in qualifying for Q1

The last time Hamilton was knocked out from the first round was in 2017 Brazil.

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamiltonbecame the hero during the classification of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix By ending in Q1.

Jeddah has become a nightmare for mercedes And this Saturday the team saw how its star driver would start from sixteenth on Sunday.

The German team failed to even place in the top 5 during the first three drills held this Saturday Lewis Hamilton was terminated and fell behind George Russell.

“I had a problem with the balance of the car, we are not where we want. Unfortunately we have gone to the wrong place with the adjustments,” the Briton said at the end …

