Lewis Hamilton welcomes Australian fans with a wave at Melbourne Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton greets Australian fans as the fashion-conscious Formula 1 ace prepares for the Melbourne Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton, 37, left fans in a tizzy as he arrived at the F1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday.
The seven-time world champion flashed a smile for the cameras as he greeted the crowd ahead of his latest race.
Hamilton looked calm and collected as he was escorted down the driver’s parade before the big race where he greeted many of his fans.
CONFIDENT: 37-year-old Lewis Hamilton sent fans wild as he entered F1…
Read Full News