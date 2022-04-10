Lewis Hamilton won the Australian GP. Clarified radio message in ‘difficult situation’

Lewis Hamilton explained what he meant when he accused Mercedes of putting him in a difficult position during the Australian GP.

mercedes Very pleasantly surprised by his qualifying performance, Hamilton finished P5 on the grid and teammate George Russell started P6, at a weekend where Russell said he had the “fifth fastest car”, behind Red Bull. ferrariMcLaren and Alpine.

Passing P4 starter Lando Norris on the first lap further improved his chances, although the second safety car period brought mixed luck for the Mercedes drivers.

Russell would have a good advantage as the podium position improved, while Hamilton lost to his teammate and was also passed by Sergio Pérez after leaving the pits.

Perez will overtake Russell, but with