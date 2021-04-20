LFA 105 Features Women’s Strawweight Championship Bout

On April twenty third, LFA returns to motion with LFA 105 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The cardboard lately introduced a girls’s strawweight bout between Piera Rodriguez and Svetlana Gotsyk for the ladies’s strawweight title. The cardboard will air dwell on UFC Combat Go.

“We’re excited to convey the ladies’s strawweight championship to Oklahoma at LFA 105,” said LFA CEO Ed Soares. “Piera Rodriguez is the highest prospect from Venezuela and Svetlana Gotsyk is the highest prospect from Ukraine. This title battle made good sense after the belt turned vacant, when our former champion Lupita Godinez signed with the UFC. The winner will change into the third strawweight champion in LFA historical past.”

The cardboard marks the promotions second of three occasions in Oklahoma in April as COVID-19 restrictions elevate slowly nationwide, permitting battle promotions to get again to extra common schedules enterprise.

Piera Rodriguez is available in to the battle with a 5-0 file. She’s at an enormous drawback as her opponent, Gotsyk, touts greater than thrice the fights at a 13-4 file professionally.

Along with the ladies’s strawweight title, LFA has different nice regional prospects on the cardboard together with Jake Childers vs. Canaan Kawaihae within the co-main occasion of the night.

LFA may also have two prelim bouts that won’t be broadcasted on UFC Combat Go. However die laborious followers will be capable to catch that dwell within the LFA Fb web page.

Take a look at the total card for LFA 105 beneath!

LFA 105 Most important Card

Piera Rodriguez vs. Svetlana Gotsyk (Girls’s Strawweight Title)

Jake Childers vs. Canaan Kawaihae

Bruce Souto vs. Christian Torres

Mark Martin vs. Renaro Valente

Tabitha Ricci vs. Shawna Ormsby

Zac Pauga vs. Logan Nail

LFA 105 Prelims

Josh Islas vs. Braden Pagaoa

Jean-Paul Bosnoyan vs. Richardson Santos

Keep posted to My MMA Information for all the newest surrounding LFA 105 and extra. Thanks for studying!

Blaine Henry

Your pleasant neighborhood battle fan. I watch manner too many fights and my spouse lets me understand it. Additionally, Cowboy Cerrone is the GOAT.