Liam Cahill reacts as Waterford romp home in big win v Cork

Waterford claim the Allianz National Hurling League title.

Two goals in either half for Waterford saw them claim the Allianz National Hurling Division 1 crown with a comfortable win against Munster rivals Cork at Semple Stadium.

After seeing Wexford in the semi-final stage last week, pulling out 1–23 winners 4–19, Diez maintained their strong league form with another strong performance.

And once again, Waterford’s opponents were no match for them, as Liam Cahill’s side set the tone for an exciting summer.

“All decisions will be postponed until it comes..”

Speaking after the game on TG4, Cahill reflected on the game, and was pleased that his side was able to get the job done.

“Regardless of tonight, it’s been a great league campaign for us,” Cahill…