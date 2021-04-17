LATEST

Liam Cooper out and Raphinha doubtful for Leeds'

Liam Cooper out and Raphinha doubtful for Leeds'

The defender begins a three-match ban.

Leeds might be with out suspended captain Liam Cooper for his or her dwelling Premier League sport towards Liverpool.

Cooper begins a three-game ban following his dismissal in final weekend’s win at Manchester Metropolis, so Pascal Struijk or Robin Koch may begin.

Raphinha (thigh) and Rodrigo (muscle pressure) will each be assessed, whereas on-loan winger Jack Harrison will return to competition after lacking out final week towards his guardian membership.

Jurgen Klopp has reported no recent harm issues following Wednesday’s Champions League exit by the hands of Actual Madrid.

Curtis Jones was not within the matchday squad in midweek as he offers with a muscular downside, whereas Divock Origi missed a fourth sport with the same problem.

Klopp reported constructive information within the ongoing recoveries of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson, although the quartet stay long-term absentees.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Casilla, Alioski, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Ayling, Berardi, Phillips, Dallas, Shackleton, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Poveda, Costa, Bamford, Gelhardt.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, H Davies, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, B Davies, Robertson, Tsimikas, R Williams, N Williams, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Cain, Salah, Jota, Mane, Firmino.

