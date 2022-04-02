Liam Gallagher unveils ‘Chon’t You Know Single’

Liam Gallagher has released his C’Mon You Know single. Image: Greg Williams / Press

Hear the title track of the former Oasis rocker’s third solo album, which is set for release on May 27.

Liam Gallagher have shared your let’s know The single, which he described as “the sound of summer”,

the former oars The frontman is gearing up to release his third studio album and has now shared the title track.

Listen to a single’s stopper below:

Backed by gospel singers and blazing rhythm, the track is the perfect song to wow us with the Manchester rocker’s new material.

Speaking of album, which follows as of 2017 you were And Why me in 2019? Why notIs…