Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson are called ‘deserves’ as they appear in court over supermarket fight. UK News

Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson have been branded as “deserving” after he appeared in court over a late-night brawl at a supermarket.

Judge Joanna Greenberg said that Jean Appleton Gallagher, 20, and Sonny Starkey, 21, were “young men who thought they could get what they wanted by misbehaving”.

The fight began at the store in Heath Street, Hampstead, just after midnight in May 2019.

Staff tried to stop the pair’s friend, 21-year-old Noah Ponte, from leaving the store with a £1.70 gin and tonic.

Image: Sonny Starkey is said to have thrown ‘kicks and punches’

Ponte, a student at UCL and a former model, was unable to pay for the drink because it…