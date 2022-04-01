Previously unissued photo dated 28/03/22 of Gene Appleton Gallagher, 20, the son of Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton, arriving at Wood Green Crown Court in north London, where he was facing charges relating to an incident at a Tesco Express in Hampstead, north-west London, in May 2019. The judge has recorded not guilty pleas for Gallagher and Sonny Starkey, 19, the grandson of musician Ringo Starr, after prosecutors decided to bring no evidence, and bound them over - meaning they have promised

Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson are called ‘deserves’ as they appear in court over supermarket fight. UK News

Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson have been branded as “deserving” after he appeared in court over a late-night brawl at a supermarket.

Judge Joanna Greenberg said that Jean Appleton Gallagher, 20, and Sonny Starkey, 21, were “young men who thought they could get what they wanted by misbehaving”.

The fight began at the store in Heath Street, Hampstead, just after midnight in May 2019.

Staff tried to stop the pair’s friend, 21-year-old Noah Ponte, from leaving the store with a £1.70 gin and tonic.

Image: Sonny Starkey is said to have thrown ‘kicks and punches’

Ponte, a student at UCL and a former model, was unable to pay for the drink because it…


