Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson sued over late night Tesco dispute

Prosecutors dropped a case against Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson just as their trial over an alleged late-night supermarket dispute was about to begin.

Jean Appleton Gallagher, 21, and Starr’s grandson Sonny Starkey, 20, are facing charges of assault and assault after allegedly throwing “kicks and punches” at Tesco workers in May 2019.

But the pair, who pleaded not guilty, had the case thrown out against them earlier this week after agreeing to bind them — meaning they would “keep the peace and good” for 12 months. Will treat” or pay £500.

In what was meant to be the start of his trial on Wednesday, prosecutors decided to drop the charges because there was a “strong case” that Mr. Stark was acting in self-defense and that Mr. Gallagher was defending…