Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson to stand trial after ‘racially aggravated assault’ at Tesco

Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson are to be tried on charges of assault and assault following an alleged assault at a Tesco this week.

Jean Gallagher, 20, Sonny Starkey, 21, and IMG model Noah Ponte, 21, are accused of fighting at a Tesco Express store in Hampstead, north London.

Gallagher, Starkey and Ponte have been charged with assault and assault, while Gallagher and Ponte have also been charged with racially aggravated assault. Ponte is accused of theft. All three have denied all the allegations.

Alexander Agbamu, the prosecutor, told a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday: “The original plan was that we would start a trial today.

“We were informed on Friday that in fact because the court is full of cases, we may start this trial on Wednesday.”