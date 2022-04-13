Liam Neeson delights audience in cameo as RUC officer

The season three episode of Derry Girls opens with a typically OTT narration from Erin McCool (Saoirse-Monica Jackson). “They told us we were young, yet we understood the enormity of it, we understood what was at stake,” she notes on a compilation of cars on fire, the armed men in Balaclava, and the Dairy Girls themselves.

Her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), friends Claire (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and Michelle’s cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) come into view. It becomes clear that the five have spent their summer documenting life under the Troubles in Derry, hoping for an Oscar. As the English boy explains, some kids got one to make a short film about the Berlin Wall.

Dairy Girls is back – and as fun as ever.

But, as subtle and profane…