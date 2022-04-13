Liam Neeson makes surprise guest appearance on Derry Girls

Liam Neeson has landed a surprise role in the return of Channel 4’s hit comedy series Dairy Girls.

The Northern Irish actor, 69, plays a police inspector intent on discovering the truth behind a school theft.

Interrogating main characters Claire, Erin, Orla, Michelle and James in a dimly lit police interview room, the Taken star said: “There have been several reports of suspicious activity on the grounds of our Lady Immaculate College this evening.

“After that lead we find you five on the premises, that the side door locks have been forced and the alarm system has been deactivated.