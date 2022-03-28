Liam Payne defends Will Smith in bizarre interview after Chris Rock Oscar slap

Liam Payne was mocked for a strange accent during an interview where he defended Will Smith.

After Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor took to the Oscars stage last night to slam Chris Rock.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, former One Direction star Liam said: “Will Smith actually used to live behind my house. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know his son and daughter very well.

Read more: Chris Rock’s GI Gen 2 joke explained after Will Smith’s smack at Oscars 2022

“I believe he felt he had the right to do whatever he did. I also felt that there were three losers in a fight. He didn’t know, being Chris Rock, he Didn’t do what he was supposed to do, being Will Smith, and he didn’t do anything being Jada.”

Liam continued: “It’s very sad, but a…